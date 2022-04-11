The best cryptocurrencies to buy before the end of 2022

2021 was seen as one of the best years for crypto assets. Many coins made it big last year, and there was hope that this trend would carry on even in 2022. But the market has stagnated a bit and lost some of the momenta we saw at the end of 2021. But 2022 could still be a big year for crypto investment. Here is why:

The overall risk in other assets, including equities is now very high.

Crypto is likely to outperform traditional assets by a huge margin in 2022.

The crypto market has dipped slightly and should be perfect for value investing.

So, if you are thinking of adding some crypto assets into your portfolio over the coming months, here are 3 coins to consider.

Ethereum (ETH)

A lot of positive things have been happening with the Ethereum (ETH) chain over the last few months. The chain is moving towards a proof of stake consensus that will help enhance scalability and efficiency.

Ethereum is also expected to report record fees this year as more and more DAPPs flock towards its ecosystem. Considering that ETH has fallen quite substantially from its 2021 highs, it could be a very decent buy.

STEPN (GMT)

Hopes about the rise of the metaverse have been quite substantive over the last few months. 2022 is seen as perhaps the breakthrough year for metaverse tokens and as such, it won’t be a surprise if coins like STEPN (GMT) surge. While there are many other metaverse tokens to watch, this one is a very promising one.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)