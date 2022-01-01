The best cryptocurrencies to buy for short term gains

The crypto market is highly volatile. Prices shift very fast and as such, these assets are quite ideal for short-term speculative trades. We must however warn you that short-term plays in crypto are very risky. Nonetheless, here is why this can actually work:

First, due to the volatility, the price action is so dynamic, giving you chances to enter and exit trades

Also, fees in crypto are relatively lower, so you don’t spend too much for active short-term trading.

There are also ways to manage your ultimate risks, including Stop loss and Take profit orders.

With this in mind, the following are two of the best cryptos to buy for short term speculative trading:

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token. This basically means that it's mostly a speculative asset that has very little intrinsic value. SHIB has been one of the best performing coins in 2021. Even though it is still way off its yearly highs, those who invested in SHIB a year ago are still very profitable.

Data Source: Tradingview

Like all meme coins, SHIB is prone to wild price swings. For this reason, it’s not the kind of asset you want to be holding for a long time. But these wild price swings can also bring good returns if they swing in your favour.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is also another speculative meme coin. Although ELON has not exploded the way Shiba Inu did, it still shares the same characteristics. As a result, it's prone to wild volatility and short-term price swings that can make you decent money if you predict them correctly.