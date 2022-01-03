The best cryptocurrencies to buy for your retirement

For a long time, cryptocurrencies were not necessarily seen as an ideal asset class for retirement investing. Most folks wanted solid Blue-chip stocks or commodities like gold to safeguard their future. But this has changed drastically in the past few years as crypto continues to become a more mainstream asset. Here is why crypto assets make sense for retirement:

Although the crypto sector is a relatively new industry, it has seen widespread adoption and growth in the last decade.

Also, crypto-assets over the past ten years have outperformed traditional retirement assets by a huge margin.

The crypto industry is now too big to fail and can be relied on to deliver returns in the long term.

A lot of people would obviously choose Bitcoin (BTC) as the ultimate retirement asset. But we feel bitcoin has already fulfilled much of its potential. The following two coins are not yet there and could be huge in the coming decade:

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a smart contract blockchain designed to provide an innovative ecosystem for the development of DApps. Solana (SOL) is seen as the closest rival to Ethereum and has seen massive growth, especially in 2021.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

But there is so much more to come from Solana. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) was trading at about $174. However, some analysts expect this coin to hit nearly $3000 by 2030. It's, therefore, a good choice for long-term retirement investment portfolios.

Binance USD (BUSD)

The biggest worry for most crypto investors is volatility. This is why the idea of adding a stablecoin into your asset pool is always ideal. Binance USD (BUSD) gives you that chance.

Besides, BUSD is highly regulated and can be used to guard against inflationary pressures in the US dollar. Also, BUSD always trades at a rate of 1:1 with the US dollar, meaning a single BUSD is equal to USD 1.