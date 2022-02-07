The best DApps to watch on the Tron Network

The Tron (TRX) network is by far one of the most exciting blockchains in the world right now. The project hopes to build the infrastructure needed for a truly decentralized internet. In recent years, Tron has also been attracting its fair share on new DApps. Here is why:

Tron offers high scalability options that allow new apps to be developed and deployed faster.

It also has a more reliable network structure for guaranteed uptime and reliability

The network is also partnering with several major names in crypto and in tech as well.

Data Source: Tradingview

For investors who are keen on investing around the Tron ecosystem, then the following DApps should be a good start:

JustLend

JustLend is a DeFi project designed to offer peer-to-peer lending and borrowing. Built on the Tron ecosystem, the app connects potential borrowers with lenders through a peer-to-peer system.

It is one of the most notable DeFi apps on Tron and in the world. The app allows users to set their own interest rates, repayment terms, and so much more. It can also let people launch fund drives and campaigns as well.

SunSwap

SunSwap is a decentralised exchange protocol that allows users to swap crypto assets in a non-custodial manner. It is the main exchange platform on Tron, and at the time of writing, it had around $32 million in 24-hour trading volume. SunSwap allows users to connect their crypto wallet directly and buy or sell these assets from peer to peer.

Cukies world