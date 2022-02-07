The best DeFi tokens to buy as crypto correction starts to ease in February

The January crypto slump was one of the biggest we have seen in recent years. But at the start of February, the selling pressure appears to be easing. Well, in the midst of this volatility, there are a few DeFi tokens that should be on your radar. Here is why:

After the January slump, a lot of coins right now are selling at a discount, giving you the chance to buy on the cheap.

DeFi is one of the most promising areas of the blockchain economy and it will develop superb value in the long run.

There are also so many exciting DeFi projects to choose from for all types of investors.

Well, if you are looking for some exposure in DeFi, the fowling coins should offer you great opportunities.

IDEX (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) is a liquidity exchange that offers both off-chain and on-chain crypto trading. The platform offers a hybrid approach with the traditional order book and the more modern automated market maker protocols.

At the time of writing, its native token, IDEX was trading at $0.20, down about 5% in 24 hours. IDEX has also been rallying in recent days. The DeFi token has in fact surged by more than 90% in the last 7 days. It is a very good long-term investment for DeFi fans out there.

Maker (MKR)

Maker (MRK) is the main utility and governance token of the Maker Protocol and the Maker DAO. Based on the Ethereum network, MakerDAO is a fully decentralised social chain that provides the tools needed for users to develop and launch stablecoins.

MKR is one of the hottest DeFi tokens in fact, at press time, the token was selling at $2,262 up nearly 30% over the past week. With a market cap of around $2.2 billion, there is still a lot of growth potential as well.