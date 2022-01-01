The best Layer-1 blockchain projects to buy at the start of the year

Interest in Layer 1 blockchain projects has been rising by the day, and it's not hard to see why. These projects are going to be huge in the future, but here are some highlights:

Layer 1 chains address the scalability problems of blockchain technology.

They also give users better fees, speeds, and efficiency.

Although we have seen an uptick in new Layer-1 blockchain projects, there are a few that have truly stood out.

Here are our top three picks of the best Layer-1 blockchain projects to buy at the start of 2022.

Polygon (MATIC)

Previously known as the Matic Network, Polygon (MATIC) is a structured Ethereum scaling project designed to bring efficient, low-cost, and fast blockchain infrastructure.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

At the time of writing, its native token MATIC was selling at $2.62. Polygon (MATIC) is up 13000% this year, and more could still come from the coin in 2022 as investor sentiment towards Layer-1 blockchains grows.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the king of Layer -1 blockchains. Yes, the platform has seen stiff competition from other newer options, but it still remains a solid investment simply because of its vast infrastructure.

Over 4000 projects have launched on the Ethereum network, and besides, ETH is the second largest crypto after Bitcoin. It’s therefore worth it, and at the time of writing, ETH was trading at around $3794. Although it’s a bit lower from its 2021 highs, ETH is still up 405% for the year.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is perhaps one of the most promising alternatives to Ethereum. The network is promising better speeds, low costs, and cross-chain interoperability. So, far it has earned a lot of respect and growing support in the crypto space.

Solana is also seeing an uptick in the number of projects launching on the network. This year alone, its native token SOL has grown by a whopping 12000%. At the time of writing, the coin was trading at $176.