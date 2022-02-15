Kadena bills itself as an ecosystem that makes blockchain work for everyone. It provides the security of Bitcoin, virtually free gas, unparalleled throughput, and smarter contracts. It has added almost a fifth to its value today.

This article explains what Kadena is, if it’s worth investing in, and the top places to buy Kadena if you decide to.

What is Kadena?

Kadena’s smart contract language Pact makes designing these safe contracts easy, both for novices and experts. By automatically detecting bugs, Pact frees people from the exploits they’d face on unsafe platforms.

Kadena offers marginal transaction fees for consumers and has introduced the first crypto gas station to allow businesses to eliminate all transaction fees for their customers, thus removing a key barrier to mass adoption of dApps.

As network demand increases, Kadena's energy use remains constant. Its unique architecture makes it the only platform that can deliver increased energy efficiency as TPS (Transactions per Second) scales.

Should I buy Kadena today?

Kadena can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read price predictions and take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

Kadena price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts a minimum price of $9.89 in 2022. It’s currently trading for just over $8. The Kadena price can reach a maximum of $11.90 this year.

In 2023, they predict the price of Kadena will reach at least $13.69. It can go up to $17.04 with the average price of $14.10. The following year, 1 KDA is expected to trade for at least $19.58 and $23.65 at most.

