The best under the radar Altcoins that you should swoop up

The crypto market today has a lot of assets to buy. Although most people are often familiar with the popular large-cap coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others, there are still a few newer, under-the-radar altcoins with significant potential. Here is why it is a good idea to buy under-the-radar coins:

First, under radar altcoins have low market caps and as such, they have significant upside potential.

In most cases, most altcoins gain in value as they become more mainstream so buying them early is crucial.

Also, these coins will increase in value once they become available in major exchanges.

Well, here are our main picks of the best under the radar altcoins that you can purchase and hold today:

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is not necessarily what you would call a new project or under the radar per se. If you are a crypto investor, chances are you have come across this token. But for all its potential, Fantom doesn’t really get the attention it deserves.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

In fact, this is a token that could easily rank among the top ten cryptos by market cap in the near future. But it rarely gets the kind of coverage you’d associate with such a potentially high-growth coin. At the time of writing, Fantom (FTM) was selling at $2.28 with a market cap of around $5.7 billion.

The Ocean Protocol (OCEAN)

The Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a decentralised platform that allows you to sell your data to third parties. Big data is big business these days but sadly, it is controlled by a few Silicon Valley tech firms.

But Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is trying to change that, and there is a lot of potentials when you consider the market cap is around $550 million. OCEAN could in fact surge in 2022, so keep an eye on that.