The best web 3.0 crypto tokens to watch out for in 2022

There has been a lot of talk about web 3.0. It's hard to differentiate between the hype and the facts, but one thing is for certain. Web 3.0 is happening. So, how do you position yourself to benefit from this new age of the internet? Here are some ideas:

Web 3.0 is the next evolution of the internet that promises to become more interconnected than ever before.

We are also going to see a huge push for crypto in a Web 3.0 world, so it helps to know the coins to buy.

This 3.0 evolution has been happening over the years and is poised to become more evident in the future.

There are certain tokens that right look poised to benefit from the Web 3.0 revolution. Here are our top picks:

Kusama (KSM)

Often described as the rogue cousin of Polkadot, Kusama (KSM) is a highly scalable blockchain designed to provide never seen before interoperability for developers. The project is actually built on what is called a substrate.

Data Source: Tradingview

This is basically a blockchain building kit that allows for the creation of highly scalable solutions. As the debate on web 3.0 builds, interoperability will be a key factor. Kusama (KSM) is offering that, and with a market cap of around $1 billion, it is a very decent buy.

Siacoin (SC)

Part of building the ultimate Web 3.0 will involve the creation of a fully decentralised internet. While there are some projects doing a pretty good job of this, Siacoin (SC) has to be part of your calculus.

The good thing about this project is the fact that it's super versatile and will easily adapt into a 3.0 world in excellent fashion. Siacoin (SC), at the time of writing, had a market cap of around $517 million. It is easy to see how this coin could grow 10x or 50x in the coming years.