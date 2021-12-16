The live Solana price today is $180 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.76 billion. It is rapidly reversing its recent losses. In the last 24 h, it has gained 7.28%. If you’d like to know where to buy Solana, look no farther than this guide.

Top places to buy Solana now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

CEX.IO

Cex.io offers exchange of fiat currency for Bitcoin Ethereum, Tether, and 23 other cryptocurrencies, as well as Bitcoin/Ethereum trading against the USD.

What is Solana?

Solana is a highly functional open source project that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. It aims to improve scalability by introducing a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus combined with the underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus of the blockchain.

Because of the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana enjoys interest from small-time traders and institutional traders alike. A significant focus for the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance accessible on a larger scale.

Should I buy Solana today?

Before you decide to invest in Solana, take the time to read a large number of price predictions. Be sure to never take them at face value.

Solana price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts 1 SOL will be worth $592 in one year. This means an earning potential of +228.53% in one year. Long-term prospects are positive as well. In five years, Solana will be worth $2,287 according to WI.

Solana on social media