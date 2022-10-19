The DeFiChain has joined some prominent blockchains on the Yield Monitor database.

Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, has revealed that it has integrated the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into its Yield Monitor database.

This latest cryptocurrency news means that the DeFiChain is now Yield Monitor’s non-EVM mainnet integration.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, DeFiChain joins other leading blockchains, including Algorand (ALGO), Avalanche (AVAX), Binance (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM), and Polygon (MATIC) in the Yield Monitor database.

While commenting on this latest development, Yield Monitor’s CEO Christophe Dupont said;

“We’re thrilled to be building a relationship with the DeFiChain organization. The community is very dedicated and supportive of the various builders and creators bringing value to the ecosystem. It’s a privilege to be adding DeFiChain to our database, and we’re eager to begin building long-term, collaborative relationships with DFI investors and existing teams in the coming months.”

Mark Pedevilla, DeFiChain Ambassador and News Anchor, added that;

“We were excited to see the progress Yield Monitor has made in a short amount of time, especially with a small team. This speaks to the quality of their product and their dedication to building a powerful database infrastructure foundation. We are excited to see the features they are preparing for DeFi investors and their utility in building a truly accessible, multi-chain DeFi community — one in which DeFiChain will play a large role.”

Yield Monitor explained that the integration would enable its users to gain insights into the on-chain metrics around DeFiChain. Investors and developers now have the opportunity to track assets held in wallets on the DeFiChain blockchain.

The developers and investors can also route cross-chain transactions to optimize price and efficiency, Yield Monitor added.

DeFiChain is known as an open-source blockchain project dedicated to fast, intelligent and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone. The project comprises a global team of core contributors, supported by a community of developers.

Yield Monitor is a multi-chain portfolio tracking database toolkit for DeFi investors and developers. The platform offers users a wide range of asset, liquidity pool, and yield farm performance data in the form of wallet tracking and visual charting tools.