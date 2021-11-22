Oasis Network, the first privacy-enabled blockchain platform for open finance and a responsible data economy, has gained 77% in the past 7 days. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy ROSE coin, this guide is for you.

What is ROSE coin?

The Oasis Network is a blockchain capable of powering private, scalable DeFi, revolutionizing Open Finance, and expanding it beyond traders and early adopters to a mass market. Its unique privacy features can not only redefine DeFi, but also create a new type of digital asset called Tokenized Data that can enable users to take control of the data they generate and earn rewards for staking it with applications — creating the first-ever responsible data economy.

Should I buy ROSE coin today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

ROSE coin price prediction

ROSE can be a profitable investment option. With a 5-year investment, the revenue is expected to be around +187.23% according to Wallet Investor.

ROSE coin on social media