The Graph is ready to soar in Q4: where to buy GRT

The Graph is leading crypto’s class of 2021 with a 33% rally this week

The Graph is up by 11% today, capping off a 33% weekly rally for the bleeding-edge coin. GRT has been languishing since it hit its all-time high in February, with May’s crypto crash pulling the price into the doldrums until now. The market has reversed and the coin is now picking up a head of steam, and this week’s rally takes GRT close to a crucial 3-monthly resistance level.

If you want to buy GRT today before it goes stratospheric, read on to find the best place to buy The Graph.

How & where to buy The Graph in the UK and elsewhere

You can buy The Graph tokens from most of the popular crypto brokers and exchanges that are available today. Opt for a licensed and regulated platform whenever you can, to ensure that your funds are protected from bad actors. Below you’ll find two suggestions—we’ve scoured the market and selected the best options for you.

You’ll be ready to start trading the most popular coins as soon as you’ve signed up and funded an account.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy GRT with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy GRT with Binance today

What is The Graph?

The Graph is a blockchain indexing protocol that allows users to manipulate blockchain-native data. This allows for queries similar to SQL to be performed on data from ecosystems such as Ethereum. The immense power of this tool has led to many developers building on top of The Graph and incorporating it into their workflows, and dApps such as Uniswap, Balancer, and Aave all use GRT.

The project was founded by veteran blockchain developers, and an IPO led to an acquisition by household names such as Barclays and Salesforce.

Should I buy GRT today?

With the cryptocurrency bull market back in action, GRT is riding a wider wave back towards its previous highs. The coin’s all-time chart shows that the price is rubbing up against a crucial resistance level that hasn’t been hit since late May. If this resistance breaks, it arguably looks like plain sailing back up to the $1.20 region, and a move like this to the upside would lay the foundations for a rally up to new highs as we move into Q4.

GRT all-time chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

With institutional interest persisting and The Graph’s use case growing every day, today’s price of $0.9242 could look like a bargain in the weeks, months, and years to come.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.