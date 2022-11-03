The Graph token (GRT/USD) rose by a dozen percentage points on Thursday. The token was among the few gainers on the day after a market drop following the Fed’s rate hike. CoinMarketCap showed a surge in trading volumes, coinciding with the price surge. The gains elicit the question, how sustainable is GRT?

The Graph claims to be an indexing protocol. Users can use the platform to query other networks, including Ethereum and IPFS. The protocol allows anyone to create and publish subgraphs, or open APIs, further broadening data decentralisation.

Alongside the investor interest on Thursday, The Graph was projected to benefit immensely from the Ethereum Merge . However, since the Merge, GRT price has been a beaten-down cryptocurrency. That’s because of the querying function that The Graph provides to Ethereum. Consequently, The Graph has been recognised as key to Ethereum’s scaling plans.

The gains in The Graph underline positive expectations the protocol will play in the post-Merge period. Going by the fundamentals, investors could see the Graph as a favourable investment in the PoS ETH era.

GRT meets resistance after the intra-day gains

Source – TradingView

Technically, The Graph token has met resistance at $0.092. The token is undergoing a correction at the resistance zone. Although it broke past the resistance, a close of the daily candlestick below could invalidate a bullish view. However, the RSI remains above the midpoint, implying buyers are still active on the token.

What next for GRT?

The cryptocurrency has to clear the resistance level to consider a buy attractive. We need to wait for the close of the daily candlestick to assess the next price direction. A bullish breakout will allow buyers to target $0.10 and $0.12 next.

Where to buy GRT

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy GRT with eToro today Disclaimer

Bitstamp

Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular cryptocurrencies. Bitstamp is a fully regulated company which offers users an intuitive interface, a high degree of security for your digital assets, excellent customer support and multiple withdrawal methods.

Buy GRT with Bitstamp today