Valverse is Vavel Games’ first foray into the world of Web3 and the metaverse.

The HBAR Foundation, the organization that seeks to accelerate the development of the Hedera ecosystem through grants to projects, has announced backing for a new gaming developer to bring next-gen MMO games to the platform.

In a blog announcement published on Thursday, the HBAR Foundation said it had added Vavel Games, a leading developer of MMO games to its list of projects to receive a grant.

The support is the first HBAR Foundation has advanced to a gaming company and will see Vavel Games launch its metaverse project on the Hedera network.

Vavelverse to integrate NFTs

Dubbed Vavelverse, the venture will provide a multiverse of cross-integrated virtual worlds, opening Vavel Games to a new realm in Web3. The project will be powered by Hedera Hashgraph, the HBAR Foundation noted in the blog.

The first MMO title in the Vavelverse will be Imperium: Galactic War 3.0 and will incorporate NFTs to bring even more benefits to users on Hedera.

The gaming studio’s first NFT drop is planned for early June (the first week), while the Galactic War 3.0 full game launch is expected in early 2023.