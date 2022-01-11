SpookyShiba is the first "Horror Genre" token. The dog-themed meme coin added 40% to its value today. Do you want to know more about SpookyShiba, including whether it’s worth investing in? You’re about to find out in this article.

As SPOOKYSHIBA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SPOOKYSHIBA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SPOOKYSHIBA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for SPOOKYSHIBA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SPOOKYSHIBA.

What is SpookyShiba?

The first "Horror Genre" token is part of a video game project featuring the first "Holder Evolution Technology", in which holders decide the future of the gaming experience. It was released just before Christmas on Android and iOS devices last year.

The ecosystem also features a scratch card game based on P2E technology that allows holders of SPOOKYSHIBA worth $100 or more to play once every 24 hours. They have the chance to win an NFT (either a legendary, rare, or common one) from the NFT marketplace being developed.

It will be released in early 2022, hence the token’s price surge. The NFT marketplace will have attractive royalty features that encourage holding the token.

Should I buy SpookyShiba today?

Meme coins are particularly volatile and risky. They are hard to use due to a limited number of applications. Invest at your own risk.

SpookyShiba price prediction

Digital Coin Price is bullish on Spooky. They predict its lowest price in the future will be $0.00000000004, and its highest price – $0.00000000005. In one year, the price of 1 SpookyShiba will be around $0.00000000001, twice what it’s worth now.

