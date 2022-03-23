The meme coin craze: These 3 coins could make you rich

A lot of people have made millions from meme coins. These are crypto assets that have gone from zero to billions of dollars in market cap in a very short time. It's therefore understandable if you are thinking of investing in meme coins. These coins typically have the following features:

Largely speculative assets that have very little underlying value.

Meme coins are prone to high levels of volatility.

Anyone can literally launch a meme coin from anywhere.

In case you would like to become rich from meme coins, there are a few coins that you can check out right now.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a meme coin that appears to be just boiling under the surface. It is one of those meme coins that also looks like it has a lot of potential for success.

Besides, when you look at the price action, you see a very undervalued meme coin that continues to gain a lot of coverage on social media. At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003295 with a market cap of $300 million.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

Although it has been around for some time, SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) has not achieved the potential we believe it can. Instead, the coin has largely remained steady. But there is a chance it could blow up in the future.

Right now, SafeMoon is trading at a market cap of around $350 million. While we are not saying it could hit $20 billion like Shiba Inu and others, there is still so much room there to bring in more gains. It is definitely one to watch.

Looser coin (LOWB)