The Merge has seen the Ethereum network migrate to a proof of stake (PoS) mechanism, and the EVGA has stopped manufacturing graphic cards as a result of this.

EVGA, one of the largest manufacturers of graphics card add-in boards, announced over the weekend that it had stopped the board business.

This latest development is due to the poor financial outlook in the sector following the Ethereum Merge and the company’s mistreatment by its partner Nvidia. In its blog post, a company spokesperson said;

“EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards. EVGA will continue to support the existing current generation products. EVGA will continue to provide the current generation products. EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup.”

The likes of Nvidia and AMD are in charge of designing the GPU that sits on the board, the development of the actual cards that slot into the computer is handled by companies such as EVGA, Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte.

EVGA CEO Andrew Han revealed that although the graphics cards are 80% of the company’s business, EVGA makes 300% more on power supplies. He added that the company wouldn’t entertain the idea of working with Intel or AMD due to the flaws with the business model.

The company stated that;

“EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards. EVGA will continue to support the existing current generation products. EVGA will continue to provide the current generation products. EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to offer sales and support on the current lineup. Also, EVGA would like to say thank you to our great community for the many years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards.

EVGA Management.”

The Ethereum Merge took place a few days ago, a move that saw the Ethereum network finally transition from a proof of work mechanism to PoS following years of planning and development.