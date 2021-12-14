The new Dogecoin? Meet MetaDoge, which is up almost 18% today

Dogecoin has spawned quite a number of successors, but there’s one that stands out: MetaDoge. The live MetaDoge price today is $0.000086 with a 24-hour trading volume of just over $1 million. This interesting new token, which you can buy from the places in the next section, is up 17.67% in the last 24 hours.

Top places to buy MetaDoge now

As METADOGE is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase METADOGE using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy METADOGE right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for METADOGE

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including METADOGE.

What is MetaDoge?

Not much information is available about it. The website states that MetaDoge is a community-driven project. It is a meme coin and a utility token in the crypto sphere with a strong developer and marketing team to achieve their Moonshot mission. There is no other coin or token that exists today on the crypto space that is more ambitious and aggressive than this one. Well, that’s something at least.

Should I buy MetaDoge today?

MetaDoge can bring profit even if it has a fraction of the original Doge’s success. They are definitely determined to achieve this.

MetaDoge price prediction

According to Digital Coin Price, the price of 1 MetaDoge will have reached $0.00013 this time next year. This is almost twice as much as it is trading for now.

