The safest cryptocurrencies to buy in the bear market

These three make for value buys now that they are trading at record lows

Key points:

While the market is heavily bearish, BNB, ATOM, and BAT have strong odds for long-term growth.

These three are not only trading at record lows, but they also have fast-growing adoption.

This could influence their value appreciation long term.

The cryptocurrency bear market continues to bite hard, and Bitcoin is now back to $20,000. As long as the bear market persists, altcoins will likely drop further. There is also the risk that some altcoins may never recover. In previous cryptocurrency bear markets, many altcoins went down but never made a comeback.

However, based on core fundamentals and adoption levels, certain altcoins have not only a strong chance of surviving but also a strong rebound. Here’s why…

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin BNB/USD is one of the most adopted cryptocurrencies in the market. It started as a utility token for paying fees on the Binance exchange, but its use case has since expanded with the growing Binance network, Today, investors can stake Binance Coin, trade it, and use it to pay fees in the Binance Smart Chain, and a host of other Binance products.

This use case increases the odds of Binance Coin surviving the current bear run and also making new highs once bulls regain control. Such a move could be reinforced by the fact that Binance Coin is a deflationary cryptocurrency and records a drop in total supply every quarter.

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Like Binance Coin, there is a real utility for Basic Attention Token BAT/USD. The BAT token powers adverts and is used for rewarding users of the Brave Browser. In the last few years, the Brave Browser has become one of the essential browsers in the market.

Due to this browser’s heavy focus on privacy, it has a high degree of growth potential. This makes BAT one of the safer cryptocurrencies that you can bet on Today.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos ATOM/USD is another cryptocurrency you can bet will be around for many years. That’s because of the idea behind it and the fact that adoption is gaining momentum.

Cosmos is a blockchain that aims to interconnect other blockchains in what would be considered an internet of Dapps. This is a big deal as the whole point of decentralized applications is to build an entirely new internet, one that gives more power to the user.

Besides its growing adoption, COSMOS is built on rock-solid technology. The tech behind COSMOS is so powerful that it has been co-opted into many other cryptocurrencies. In essence, the odds of growth are pretty high as more networks continue to launch and interconnect through the COSMOS blockchain.