The Sandbox is a unique platform in that it introduced blockchain technology to the world of gaming. Its market cap is up almost 39% in 24 hours. There have been reports of an upcoming partnership with sports apparel titan Adidas. Here are the best places to buy SAND now.

Top places to buy SAND now

As SAND is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SAND using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SAND right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for SAND

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SAND.

What is SAND?

SAND is the token of The Sandbox, a game that has revolutionized the market by creating a universe where gamers can create and collect blockchain-based assets. The Sandbox created a niche for itself in the global gaming market.

It created a metaverse of involved players by emphasizing user-generated content, who contribute to the platform’s further development. The game also promotes decentralized governance through the SAND token.

Should I buy SAND today?

Indications are that the price will keep going up because SAND tokens are used to purchase digital land. The Sandbox’s maximum land number is capped at 166,464, which means demand will keep increasing, as will prices.

SAND price prediction

According to Coin Price Forecast, SAND’s price will hit $25 by the end of 2023 and $50 by 2027. They even forecast the price will reach $75 in a decade! That’s too far away to say, but there are certainly grounds for optimism.

