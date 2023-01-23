The Sandbox (SAND) Price Forecast – Why Metacade (MCADE) Will Outperform SAND in 2023

The Sandbox is one of crypto’s metaverse first-movers, but its epic decline during the 2022 bear market has left some investors dismayed. Are you wondering what’s in store for this leading metaverse token? Below, you’ll find a The Sandbox price forecast for 2023 and learn about Metacade – a project that many have predicted could significantly outperform SAND this year.

The Sandbox (SAND) has failed to attract players

The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based virtual world where users can truly own and monetize their creations. Set in an open-world sandbox, the platform lets players explore their creativity and use a selection of tools to generate immersive experiences for others to play.

The Sandbox utilizes NFTs to represent in-game assets, like LAND and ASSETS, enabling them to be bought and sold on the open market. It’s one of the leading metaverse crypto projects, alongside Decentraland, which saw its SAND token spike in price after Facebook, now Meta, announced its foray into the metaverse.

However, the hype fizzled out during 2022’s bear market, sending the price of SAND plummeting. After reaching a high of $8.48 in November 2021, SAND has recently made a low of $0.37 – an approximate 95.6% decline.

This is partly down to a lack of adoption by regular players. Since the start of 2021, The Sandbox has struggled to attract more than 1,000 users per day for a sustained period of time, often clocking in just hundreds of users (DappRadar). Compare that to traditional metaverse games like Roblox and Fortnite, which have millions of daily active users, and The Sandbox seems a little overvalued.

The Sandbox (SAND) Price Forecast

SAND has seen somewhat of a resurgence in January. After hitting its $0.37 low, SAND has rallied to make a high of $0.71 in around two weeks. However, this area is expected to pose significant resistance, according to The Sandbox price forecasts. In the short term, many experts The Sandbox price forecasts have set targets for as low as $0.54. Over the longer term, some analysts predict that SAND could collapse to $0.24 if its user count doesn’t pick up soon.

Metacade (MCADE) is setting the standard for gaming communities

Metacade is a play-to-earn (P2E) community hub that, like The Sandbox, is aiming to revolutionize ownership in gaming. Instead of giving players ownership of their in-game assets, however, Metacade empowers them to truly own the community they call home.

Fundamentally speaking, Metacade has everything you’d expect from a social gaming platform, like forums, reviews, game leaderboards, and tournaments. But, by harnessing the benefits of crypto and decentralization, it’s expected to kickstart a new paradigm in the way social platforms are operated.

For instance, it’s launching the Metagrants scheme late this year. Metagrants give MCADE holders voting rights to determine which game developers should be awarded funding from the Metacade treasury. Dozens of developers will go head-to-head to battle it out and earn the most votes in each Metagrant competition, with the winner being given financing to build their vision. They even have the opportunity to use Metacade’s native testing environment to receive feedback on their games from its most avid supporters.

These community-backed titles are then added to Metacade’s virtual arcade for anyone to play. With the potential to be responsible for creating some of the best P2E games the world has ever seen, Metacade could soon be in the spotlight if just one game takes off.

In 2024, Metacade will become a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and complete its final step toward becoming the world’s first player-owned virtual arcade. From here, the direction of the project will be determined by the community, with members of the collective stepping up to take leadership roles. They’ll be able to decide which upgrades are implemented, whether to accept new partnerships, and even set the token supply burn rate – a move that could steadily increase the price of MCADE over time.

Metacade (MCADE) Price Forecast

In comparison to The Sandbox’s price forecast, Metacade is expected to outperform SAND this year. Its MCADE token presale has been a roaring success, selling over $1.12 million in the beta sale. Currently, in phase 2 of its presale, Metacade has raised over $3.2 million while the MCADE token has increased 50%, as planned, to $0.012 from its initial price of $0.008. By the time the presale is over, it’s predicted to climb as high as $0.02, meaning the earliest investors could be up 150%!

With the GameFi industry likely to make significant steps in 2023, Metacade could be the hottest P2E token out there. Analysts have begun to forecast prices of $0.20 by the end of the year, with some even predicting it could reach $0.50 – up 2,400% from its projected final presale price.

Metacade (MCADE) seems certain to outperform The Sandbox

By now, it’s clear to see that MCADE is a better investment choice than SAND. While The Sandbox has certainly pioneered crypto-based metaverses, its lack of adoption is unlikely to change anytime soon. This is why so many The Sandbox price forecasts predict that reclaiming the $8 zone is an almost impossible target over the next few years; there’s simply not enough demand.

Meanwhile, Metacade has everything to gain and virtually nothing to lose. Its MCADE token presale has already attracted thousands of investors and plenty of media attention, and it seems like the current $3.2 million raised is only the beginning. If you’re thinking of investing in SAND – stop. Take a moment to flick through Metacade’s whitepaper and see why some are calling it the best P2E token of 2023.

