The Sandbox (SAND) rallies on news of Elvis Presley NFTs mint

The price of Sandbox (SAND) is rallying after The Sandbox metaverse platform announced its partnership with Elvis-On-Chain to introduce the ‘King’ of rock and roll NFTs into the virtual world.

The native token of The Sandbox, SAND, has rallied by over 5% after reaching an intraday high of $1.51 before retracing back to $1.34, up 5.29%.

SAND has been trending against the currents of the ongoing market crash by rallying by 11.9% over the past week after SAND acquired Cualit, an Uruguayan tech firm.

Besides The Sandbox, the other Elvis-On-Chain partners include Elvis Presley enterprises and Web3 studio Run it Wild which came up with the project earlier this year. On the other hand, the other partners of The Sandbox include Voxel Architects, Dappraft, Decentraland, and Metakey.

Elvis-On-Chain Metaverse

For Elvis Presley’s birthday celebration, 1,935 Elvis Genesis Key NFTs that are to be used by holders when entering the Elvis-On-Chain Metaverse that is expected to launch on June 1.

The Sandbox and its partners at Voxel Architects are working on developing avatars that will be used by Elvis fans in the new Elvis world.

Avatars users can become ‘The King’ in several formats in the new world where they can trade digital collectibles and interact with others.

Adam De Cata, Run It Wild Director said:

“These incredible partners, all leaders in the craft, help us build a one-of-a-kind meeting place for Elvis fans. The Elvis metaverse will host an array of ground-breaking experiences, generative collections, a showcase of rare concerts, fan experiences, and real events.”

Adding to Cata’s comment, The Sandbox COO and co-founder, Sébastien Borget said:

“We want to empower his fans to express themselves and become their very own Elvis, creating an exciting way to experience his likeness across generations and keep him forever in the limelight thanks to technology.”

After the Genesis mint, an Elvis party will be held on Decentraland. This will be a Guinness World Record attempt for the greatest Elvis impersonators in one place in the Metaverse.

⚡️The Elvis Block Party @Decentraland @VegasCityDCL will attempt to break a @GWR for the highest number of Elvis impersonators in one place. The world's first ever Metaverse world record! Get involved and be part of this historic @GWR event🌐🎙 https://t.co/IBrQ8wlEWh https://t.co/8pFLbhArkI pic.twitter.com/SoG7y23U85 — Elvis On-Chain (@elvisonchain) May 25, 2022

During the event, the attendants will be able to put on Elvis’s wearables like his styled wig and jumpsuit. Additionally, the Elvis Genesis Key NFTs holders will be given licensed Decentraland wearables.

Other ‘The Sandbox’ news

Virtual lands in the neighborhood of Mega-City in The Sandbox metaverse have also been purchased by two CMT companies; the PCCW and the HKT.

Mega-City is a virtual cultural hub in Hong Kong within The Sandbox metaverse that recently introduced its second stage.

The PCCW and HKT companies are set to bring the first-ever 5G virtual mobile network within The Sandbox metaverse and transform the conventional music, film, and TV content within the Web3.0 space.

PCCW and HKT are also expected to launch the next-gen financial and health technologies and e-commerce solutions that will revolutionize the metaverse industry backed by the 5G network.