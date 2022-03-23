The top 3 coins to consider buying based on crypto trends in 2022

The crypto industry is always on the move. There are new trends that come and go all the time. 2022 is one of the most important years for crypto, and there are several new trends that are going to define the next few months. Here are some of these important trends:

DeFi is expected to explode and grow even further in 2022.

There is also growing emphasis on Interoperability across chains

2022 will also likely be the year of NFTs and metaverse.

As an investor, it is important to position your assets in a way that takes advantage of these trends. We have picked out 3 coins that we believe can help you with this:

DeFi – Kyber Networks (KNC)

The main goal for Kyber Networks (KNC) is to help aggerate liquidity and bring it in one place. Over the last few years, some of the factors that have limited the growth of DeFi have largely been low liquidity.

While there have been several ways to address this, including automated market maker protocols, liquidity aggregators are gaining so much traction. Kyber Networks is likely to be a major player in this.

Interoperability – Tezos (XTZ)

Cross-chain bridges have helped solve a very common problem in crypto. Moving assets across various chains used to be a huge challenge. But bridges have removed that issue, and there are several projects here worth noting. But Tezos (XTZ) is far more promising simply because it is more than just multichain crypto. It offers so much more in terms of its underlying value.

NFTs and Metaverse: Enjin Coin (ENJ)