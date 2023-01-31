These 5 Long-term Crypto Projects Will Boom in 2023

It’s no secret that crypto markets have struggled to weather the storm of 2022, with FTX, the latest big-name crypto company to go bankrupt, and the broader global economic conditions contributing to the current bear market conditions. Knowing where to put their money safely and with the promise of returns is equally challenging for investors. The good news is that the crypto market outlook looks likely to show green shoots of recovery in 2023, with some metaverse crypto projects set to skyrocket.

Here are five of the top long-term crypto projects likely to boom this year:

Metacade (MCADE)

Decentraland (MANA)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The Sandbox (SAND)

Polygon (MATIC)

1. Metacade (MCADE) – The top long-term crypto project in 2023

Metacade is creating the biggest Web3 gaming arcade in the metaverse, providing gaming enthusiasts with a community hub where they can hang out with like-minded individuals while playing the most extensive array of blockchain-based play-to-earn (P2E) video games. Gamers can play casually against friends and family or participate in P2E tournaments with the chance to earn lucrative crypto prizes.

MCADE token holders can earn passive income from several other routes beyond the platform’s primary function as a P2E gaming hub. The Create2Earn initiative rewards users for interacting socially with the community in the guise of writing gaming reviews, passing on gaming tips to other users, sharing alpha, and contributing to regular community live chats.

Other income streams funded by the platform’s self-sufficient economy include Compete2Earn, which enables gamers to stake MCADE tokens to enter online tournaments and prize draws. From Q1 of 2024, as part of the Work2Earn initiative, Metacade will feature a jobs board where community members can find the latest and best Web3 and GameFi jobs.

As well as offering members the chance to earn, Metacade aims to drive innovation in the metaverse gaming industry through its ground-breaking Metagrants scheme. Budding game developers can gain crypto funding to support the production of new exclusive titles voted on by their peers and fellow MCADE token holders. This is part of the democratization of Metacade that will lead to it becoming a fully-fledged decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) by Q4 of 2024.

Why buy MCADE?

Metacade’s presale event launched recently and has already generated enormous investor interest, with the initial presale stages selling out in a matter of weeks. That momentum has shown no sign of slowing down in subsequent stages, making it a prime investment opportunity for eager and early investors.

Forecasts predict that the MCADE token will soar in popularity and value as the clamor for tokens increases after the presale, making Metacade a prime candidate as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

2. Decentraland (MANA) – Decentralized virtual real estate project set to rebound in 2023

Decentraland is an established metaverse digital real estate project that allows users to purchase digital plots of land and build different 3D experiences that can be monetized in several ways. Uses for LAND plots include games, digital meeting rooms, and online art exhibitions. There are few limits on how a LAND plot can be utilized, resulting in a vast virtual world that other players can explore freely.

Each digital plot is bought, sold, and traded as an NFT in the online marketplace, with each plot comprised of a 256 square meter area. Decentraland’s metaverse plays host to 90,000 of these digital plots, each one of which can be built on to provide other users with a unique experience.

Why buy MANA?

Decentraland has recently come under the microscope from users questioning whether they receive value for money from the relatively expensive land parcels. To combat that, plans for 2023 include the launch of SDK 7, which will improve the platform’s performance, while a new DCL editor will be released in Q2 to revolutionize the multiplayer gaming experience.

The native MANA token is used to facilitate transactions in the marketplace and by users to pay for experiences within the metaverse. Decentraland remains one of the biggest metaverse platforms in the Web3 world, with an all-time high (ATH) market capitalization of nearly $10 billion.

Decentraland’s price prediction suggests that the platform’s plans for 2023, along with the near open-ended user cases for their digital land plots, will see the coin surge in value from its current value of $0.441257 to reclaim its previous ATH of $3.28 during the 2021 bull market in the next few years.

3. Shiba Inu – Meme coin with a dedicated following to grow in 2023

Shiba Inu launched in a blaze of publicity with 410 trillion SHIB tokens sent to the wallet of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin famously burned 90% of the supply he received, almost half of the entire SHIB token supply, valued at $6.7 billion.

Reaching the consciousness of crypto fans in such a blaze of glory has helped Shiba Inu gather a loyal and dedicated following for its SHIB meme coin. Widely considered an excellent entry point for anyone new to cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu’s plans for the future include a metaverse that allows community members to interact in virtual reality.

In addition, a layer-2 scaling solution known as Shibarium is being developed for Shiba Inu. The company claims that Shibarium will bring faster and cheaper transactions than those currently possible using their current Ethereum layer-1 solution. Shiba Inu hopes this will encourage more dApp to be built on Shibarium, providing more value for SHIB token holders.

Why buy SHIB?

Members of the Shiba Inu community already have the opportunity to explore the metaverse, exploring NFT art galleries and using a selection of DeFi products. However, Shibarium looks set to be a game changer, transforming the Shiba Inu ecosystem and bringing it in line with other major blockchain providers.

This is exciting news for existing SHIB coin holders who currently enjoy little in the way of utility. With the token presently trading at $0.000010, new investors seeking excellent value have an outstanding opportunity to take advantage of the boom as Shiba Inu evolves into new sectors of the crypto market, adding functionality and utility to its platform. As a result, SHIB is one of the top cryptos to buy now and a great long-term crypto option.

4. The Sandbox (SAND) – Celeb-backed metaverse crypto project continues to attract serious interest in 2023

At first glance, The Sandbox provides a similar offering to Decentraland as a metaverse crypto project that allows users to create online experiences in a vast digital world. The difference between the two projects can be found in The Sandbox’s unparalleled user-generated content (UGC) creation tools, which anyone can use to create compelling and attractive assets and gaming experiences for monetization.

The Sandbox’s online toolkit is an intuitive plug-and-play tool, meaning that users don’t need a diploma in coding to be able to create their own UGC. Once created, this UGC can be sold, traded, and bought in the online marketplace, allowing gamers to monetize their creations. Meanwhile, The Sandbox metaverse has the opportunity to expand endlessly.

SAND is the native token for the metaverse and is used for purchasing digital plots, all purchases in the marketplace, and as currency to pay for online experiences. It’s also used for users to vote on governance proposals as part of The Sandbox DAO.

Why buy SAND?

Since Minecraft’s release, UGC games have been extremely popular with the gaming community, continuing with Roblox and now into metaverse gaming. The Sandbox builds on the Roblox offering allowing users to monetize their UGC, earning SAND tokens that can be exchanged for real-world income.

SAND remains one of the most significant long-term crypto projects by market cap. With the backing of big names such as Snoop Dogg, Warner Music, Paris Hilton, and Gucci, it is expected to continue to grow in popularity. As with the Decentraland price prediction, forecasts suggest that the current value of SAND, priced at $0.554182, is outstanding, offering investors superb value for 2023 and beyond.

5. Polygon (MATIC) – Layer-2 blockchain scaling solution with a massive future in 2023

Polygon’s layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain has gained a considerable fanbase since its release, with dApps creators flocking to this solution. Transactions on Polygon’s network are quick, cheap, and, best of all, allow dApps to support a vast number of users without experiencing an adverse effect on network performance.

Plans for 2023 will see Polygon continue developing a similar scalability solution for layer-1 blockchains, opening them to a new world of potential customers. By providing dApps access to interoperability across disparate blockchains, Polygon’s metaverse platform is one the leading cross-chain networks on the market.

In addition, Polygon’s network is a popular choice for P2E metaverse crypto projects thanks to its high capacity, transaction speed, and low costs allowing gaming networks to provide GameFi fans with an outstanding and affordable user experience.

Why buy MATIC?

The native MATIC token manages Polygon’s ecosystem. The currency is used to pay transaction fees and reward network validators lending the platform their support. MATIC coin holders also have the option of staking the token in the platform, earning a passive yield as the value increases, and using the coin to enable fast and cheap international money transfers.

Polygon is already established as one of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystems. Its interoperability with Ethereum has helped customers with the historical scalability issues that have dogged Ethereum in the past.

As the use cases for Polygon’s solutions continue to grow in 2023, the potential for the MATIC coin is enormous. The current value of $0.909795 represents excellent value for investors looking to make gains in the next couple of years, making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Metacade’s platform will boom in 2023, making it an excellent investment now

Metaverse crypto projects have always been sound investments, offering huge gains, particularly during bull markets. With crypto markets currently experiencing bear market conditions, the low price of coins offers excellent potential profits for the long-term investor.

The best of the lot is MCADE, which looks significantly undervalued during its presale phase. This is excellent news for investors as it allows them to get hold of one of the metaverse’s most exciting projects cheaply before watching the gains accumulate as soon as MCADE hits the exchanges. The current presale price of $0.013 will increase to $0.02 by the conclusion of the presale. It’s like to skyrocket once MCADE goes public, which makes it one of the top cryptos to buy now.