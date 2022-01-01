These are some of the best performing coins in 2021 – But it’s still not too late to buy

2021 has largely been the year of crypto. The industry has generally reported outstanding growth. But despite this, some projects or coins have just blown everyone else out of the water. Here are some highlights:

Overal returns in the cryptocurrency have outpaced other asset classes by huge margins

Although it may seem like it's too late to buy into these high growth coins, it's really not.

More growth could still come from the crypto space in 2022 and beyond.

Well, here are our picks of coins that have performed exemplary this year but still offer enough upside for more growth.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) has often been dubbed the Ethereum killer. The project is designed to give developers an alternative to Ethereum and has been growing. New projects are launching on Solana, and the network is promising users low fees, better speeds, and overall blockchain efficiency.

Data source: Tradingview.com

Solana (SOL) has been the standout performer in 2021, gaining over 12000%. But there is so much to come from this token in the coming years. In fact, some experts believe that SOL will hit $1000 by 2027. At the time of writing, the coin was selling at $175.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) has also been one of the main performers of the year. The coin right now ranks among the top ten cryptos in the world by market cap. At the time of writing, it was trading at around $1.37. ADA has actually lost momentum as we head towards the end of the year.

After an explosive start into 2021, the coin was well on course towards gains of over 1500%. But the crypto market correction that we saw in November and December has eaten into those gains. As a result, ADA will return around 675%. It's still a decent return, but more so, it means that the coin could still surge further in the future.