These are the best NFT crypto projects to watch out for in February

In 2021, NFTs or non-fungible tokens simply exploded. We saw unprecedented NFT sales, and there is no doubt this is a subsector of the crypto market that is worth noting. Here are some of the reasons why:

NFTs can be great stores of wealth when the market is slumping.

Many exciting new projects in NFTs keep coming out regularly.

There is hope that NFTs will also boom with the rise of the metaverse.

Well, if you ever wanted to invest in the future of NFTs, there are a few new and exciting projects you can consider. Here is the full list.

FTX Token (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) is one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world. It is geared for the daily trader thanks to its wide range of derivative products. However, over the last few hours, FTX announced a new initiative that will see increased investment in gaming and NFTs.

Data Source: Tradingview

In fact, the platform is looking to make NFTs widely adopted across the world not just as a store of value but also as a unique asset class within crypto.

Crypto.com (CRO)

Crypto.com (CRO) is not what you would call a new NFT based project. It is in fact one of the oldest exchanges in the world. But just like FTX, Crypto.com has also been making incredible moves in the NFT space.

The launch of a dedicated NFT marketplace as part of the CRO ecosystem is one of these moves. We expect the crypto.com NFT platform to grow and deliver immense value in the near and long term.

Chiliz (CHZ)