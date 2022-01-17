These are the best penny cryptos to buy right now

The trick to making money in crypto, or in any other investment, is often to get in early while the asset is still underpriced. Of course, not all penny cryptos go one to make money; some even tank further. But in case you are hunting for a bargain, then there are some amazing penny cryptos to buy this year. Here is why this makes a lot of sense:

Penny cryptos are typically underpriced and have a lot of potentials to become big once they grow.

Also, the cost of getting these crypto-assets tends to be low, so you can start even on a small budget.

These cryptos also have a lot of intrinsic value, so if you are patient enough, there is always so much to gain.

Well, the following is a list of three of the best penny cryptos that you can buy right now and hold in 2022:

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) is marketed as an enterprise-grade smart contract platform that was launched back in 2015. The project has seen immense growth over the years.

Data source: Tradingview.com

As of now, it has a market cap of around $4.9 billion, suggesting there is still more upside to come in the future. At the time of writing, its native token VET was trading for $0.0765.

Reserve Rights (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a dual token stablecoin platform designed to help crypto traders manage volatility in the market. The project is fairly new, having launched in 2019. But it offers a lot of promise. As of now, RSR has a market cap of $340 million. The crypto is also trading at around $0.02586.

REEF (REEF)