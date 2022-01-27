These are the best platforms to buy NFTs in 2022

Non-Fungible tokens or NFTs are becoming big and will be a huge part of the crypto world in the years ahead. Because of this, there are a lot of people out there who are buying and holding these assets. Of course, not all NFTs will make you money. But some have gone on to sell for millions so it's worth a try. Here is why NFTs will be big:

We are starting to see a lot of institutional interest towards NFTs with many big players stepping in.

There is a lot of buzz around NFTs and so much media coverage, something that could bring in more demand.

More and more NFT exchanges are emerging to facilitate fast and low-cost NFT trading.

Speaking of exchanges, in case you are thinking of buying NFTs, here are two top platforms where you can get amazing options:

Crypto.com (CRO)

Crypto.com (CRO ) is one of the most notable crypto exchange platforms in the world. It however launched an NFT marketplace designed to take advantage of its vast ecosystem and infrastructure,

Crypto.com wants to build a reputation as an all-inclusive exchange where people can buy and sell a wide range of crypto assets in the future. Its NFT marketplace is one to watch.

Open Sea

Anyone who knows anything about NFTs must have come across Open Sea . It is one of the most popular NFT exchanges that run on the Ethereum Network. Open Sea does not have a native token on its own, but it could launch in the future.

It offers a big collection of NFTs to buy with low gas fees and faster transactions. Open Sea is also one of the biggest NFT marketplaces on the planet.

You are also free to go for a country-specific exchange designed for traders in specific nations. But they do not have the variety that bigger platforms have.