These coins could still deliver superb gains despite a slow start in 2022
The crypto market started in 2022 badly. Most coins have since recovered from this slump, but they are nowhere near their highs. While there are still several risks in the broader market, 2022 could still turn out to be a great year for crypto. Here is why:
-
Traditional asset classes have severely underperformed, and this could push investors into crypto.
-
Some of the concerns investors had at the start of the year are slowly abating
-
Crypto still remains a high growth asset despite its rocky volatility
Well, for investors who are looking for crypto gems that still have the potential to do well in 2022, here is the full list:
Decentraland (MANA)
Although the crypto market was hit hard at the start of 2022, metaverse coins like Decenterland (MANA) faced steeper falls. The coins have recovered somehow, but they are still very low compared to previous expectations.
Data Source: Tradingview
The good news is that interest in the metaverse will keep growing. As a result, it is likely that MANA and other metaverse coins will turn things around before the end of the year.
Fantom (FTM)
Fantom (FTM) has had several hurdles to cross this year. After a poor start to the year, Fantom also reported that one of the main founders had left the project. This dented investor confidence, and the coin tanked. But we have seen a bit of recovery. Fantom still remains a very reliable DeFi project. It is worth watching it in 2022.
Loopring (LRC)
Loopring (LRC) is an Ethereum scaling solution that has been experimenting with a number of new technologies, including ZK Rollups. While the price has consolidated over the past few weeks, LRC still has so much potential. It is one of the few coins that can actually be 5x your money this year if conditions in the market improve. LRC however faces massive competition from other Ethereum scaling solutions.