Theta Fuel (TFUEL) has continued to rally over the weekend after news broke that Bullit Technology is going to bring its products on the Theta Network (THETA). TFUEL was up nearly 14% on Saturday shortly after the news broke and has continued the same momentum today. Here are some highlights:

At press time, TFUEL was trading at $0.22, up nearly 7% for the day and 30% over the last 7 days.

There have also been gains on the Theta Network (THETA) itself which has seen an uptick of about 4% today and 16% for the week.

The rally comes after Bullit Technology announced that it will be bringing its encryption technology and other products to THETA.

Data Source: Tradingview

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) – Price prediction and analysis

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) and the Theta (Network) have often moved in tandem since they are quite related. Over the last few months, the network has been adding more innovative new features to its ecosystem. The fact that Bullit Technology is bringing its products to THETA is big news.

We expect this recent rally to continue in the coming days. Some analysts see TFUEL reaching $0.6 by the end of March this year. This will still be lower than its all-time highs of $0.68, but even then, the general consensus is that the token will surge past $1 by the end of the year.

Should you buy Theta Fuel (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) and the Theta Network are exciting assets to buy. They are of course, related as noted above. But the Theta Network has been doing some good things in expanding its ecosystem and bringing in new innovations.

If you were to pick the best top 5 altcoins to buy this year, then there is no doubt that both TFUEL and THETA will be on that list. They are all decent investments.