Theta is rallying again, up 23%: here are the best places to buy Theta now

Theta Network has been rallying since the beginning of the month, when Resorts World Las Vegas announced they were launching utility NFTs on it, the first ever from a major Las Vegas casino.

It is also gathering momentum for the large number of patents it is filing, the latest one of which they filed today.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Theta, this guide is for you.

What is Theta?

Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.

The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch. Theta’s token performs various governance tasks within the network.

Its enterprise validators include Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung.

According to its developers, Theta aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form. Centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs make for a poor end user experience. Content creators also earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and users.

Should I buy Theta today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Theta price prediction

CryptoNewsZ is extremely bullish on THETA, predicting it will rise from its current price of about $4 to $20 as soon as September of this year and $25 by December. In 2025, they forecast it will pass $70.

Gov Capital is also positive. They predict it will trade for just under $10 in one year and for $55.29 in five, which is up more than 1,200%.

Digital Coin is a bit less bullish. This year, they set a price target of $7 and of $11 in 2025. While on the conservative side, this is still an upside of more than 150% from the current price.

