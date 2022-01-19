The live Theta Network price today is $4.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $467 million. Theta Network is up 9% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Theta, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Theta now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy THETA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy THETA with Binance today

What is Theta?

Theta is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.

The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch. Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network.

Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience.

Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.

Should I buy Theta today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Theta price prediction

WalletInvestor has a THETA price prediction of $9.32 in a year and $29.88 in five years. DigitalCoinPrice is a bit more cautious, saying it should reach $8.33 after one year and up to $14.82 in five years in 2027.

Theta on social media