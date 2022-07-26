TheWatch adds Polygon support to WatchData product

TheWatch, a tech company that gives developers seamless access to the blockchain, has added Polygon to its flagship product WatchData, Coin Journal learned from a press release. The product enables developers to access the Polygon blockchain through its Powered API, build apps on it, and extract data.

Seamless blockchain access via a single API

WatchData offers a single API to web3 developers to seamlessly access blockchains. Its superior infrastructure and tool suite lets them create apps and services with ease.

WatchData transforms transaction blocks into accessible databases, ready for thorough research and analysis. The API solution can be rolled out quickly and is compatible with any EVM-based blockchain, thanks to the infrastructure the team developed.

Almost 500 companies are using WatchData

The number of companies using WatchData is constantly increasing and is almost 500 at present. Apart from Polygon, the product supports BSC, Ethereum, Tron, and Bitcoin. Users have direct access to data from the node and to historical data.

WatchData is used for payment services, portfolio tracking, and building dApps and DeFi products. It has been included by the web3 community in relevant tools, the DeFi Developer Road Map, and other associated roadmaps.

TheWatch CEO Svyatoslav Dorofeev commented:

We’re excited to make Polygon available to our customers. It is one of the most popular layer-2 solutions for Ethereum thanks to its fees and compatibility. We made a lot of smart decisions which required upfront investments, but since then, we can easily implement support for other EVM-compatible chains.

Other products

The company is working on the SaaS tool WatchBlock, which gives virtual asset service providers insight into risk management, purchase history, and transaction details and offers a convenient, simple, and intuitive dashboard.

WatchData solutions handle all client transaction monitoring, ensuring security and higher speed.

Benefits of Polygon

Polygon is an L2 blockchain that helps the Ethereum Mainnet become more secure and useful and expand in efficiency and size. It uses Proof-of-Stake rather than relying on the classic Proof-of-Work algorithm.

It’s compatible with EVM, which enables it to be used just like Ethereum, but without the high transaction fees and low throughput.