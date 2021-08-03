This crypto is up 747% over the last year: where to buy STX

Stacks brings scalability and smart money to Bitcoin, and its use case grows every day

Stacks (STX) is a Bitcoin sidechain that brings scalability, smart contracts, and dApps to the original cryptocurrency without compromising on any of the principles that make Bitcoin what it is. With increasing demand in the mainstream for greater scalability, STX could become an indispensable part of the crypto ecosystem in the coming months and years. The coin is up by 18% today while the rest of the market is falling, and has been one of the last year’s best-performing coins. Learn more about Stacks below, as well as finding out the best places to buy STX today.

How & where to buy Stacks in the UK and elsewhere

As one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, Stacks is available from many of the top exchanges and brokers on the crypto market. To make things easier, we’ve selected two of the best platforms for you. Sign up with one and make a deposit to start trading the most popular coins today.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy STX with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy STX with Binance today

What is Stacks?

Stacks operates as a Bitcoin sidechain in order to bring scalability and added functionality to the Bitcoin network. Two of the features that make Bitcoin so successful are its security and stability, due to its simplicity and single-purpose design). These features, however, mean that added functionality such as smart contracts and higher transactional throughput are difficult to square with the Bitcoin base layer.

Enter Stacks. Originally named Blockstack and founded by two software engineers in 2013, Stacks processes complex transactions and functions on its own chain before settling them securely in batches on the Bitcoin base layer. This permits the necessary functionality without compromising on what brings people to Bitcoin in the first place.

Should I buy STX today?

Stacks (STX) is one of today’s potential “buy” picks, being one of very few cryptocurrencies in the top 100 to achieve growth on a stagnant day in the market. With gains of 18% today, STX remains on course for an astonishing 2021: the coin is up by 747% over the last year, and at $1.45 still has an exceptionally low unit cost.

There is no doubt that the use case of Stacks becomes more and more relevant every day, with Bitcoin proponents seeking ways to advance the function of the chain without succumbing to centralisation or lesser security. With market momentum on its side and fundamentals that go from strength to strength as the industry matures, there is a very strong case to be made to buy STX today.