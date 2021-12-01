The live Fantom price today is $2.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $508.4 million. Fantom is up 3.92% in the last 24 hours. Here’s everything you need to know about Fantom, including where to buy FTM, its native token.

What is FTM?

Fantom is a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers using its own bespoke consensus algorithm. Together with its in-house token FTM, Fantom aims to solve problems associated with smart-contract platforms, specifically transaction speed, which developers say they have reduced to under two seconds. The Fantom Foundation, which oversees the Fantom product offering, was originally created in 2018. OPERA, Fantom’s mainnet, was launched in December 2019.

FTM price prediction

Wallet Investor expects the price to reach $4.175 by the end of 2022, almost double what it is now. Then, it will hit $10 by the end of 2025..

FTM on social media