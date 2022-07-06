ThorChain price prediction: RUNE could have a breakout to $3

ThorChain price has rebounded in the past few days as investors continue cheering the recent transition to mainnet. RUNE is trading at $2.20, which is about 53% above the lowest level this year. Its market cap stands at over $668 million, making it the 69th biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

Why is ThorChain rising?

ThorChain is a leading blockchain platform built using Cosmos SDK. It is a product that provides decentralized and autonomous cross-chain liquidity. According to its website, the platform has helped to facilitate on-chain swaps worth over $4.2 billion. It has a total value locked (TVL) worth over $299 million.

The RUNE price has done relatively well in the past few days as investors cheer the launch of the platform’s mainnet after four years of development. In 2021, the developers launched the Multichain Chaosnet (MCCN) that allowed the community to test and use its products and propose improvements.

ThorChain currently supports swaps across seven ecosystems, including bitcoin, ether , Binance coin, dogecoin, litecoin, bitcoin cash, and rune. In a statement, the developers said that they will soon support ATOM and AVAX.

In addition to this mainnet, the developers are working on allowing synthetic assets to the network. Synthetic assets are products that give investors access to derivatives like stocks, forex, commodities, and exchange-traded funds (ETF). One of the leading players in this industry is Synthetix.

The RUNE price is now rising as investors compete for rewards with $50,000 that the developers are offering. All users who deposit at least 250 RUNE via the mainnet will be eligible for rewards. This reward will be based on the amount that users deposit.

RUNE price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the ThorChain price has been in an upward trend in the past few days. The stock is now trading at an important resistance that is shown in purple. This line connects the highest points since May this year.

The coin has also risen above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It also seems like it has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern.

Therefore, the coin will likely have a bullish breakout to $3 in the coming days. This view will be confirmed if RUNE manages to move above the purple trendline.