The Fed interest hike reflected on the whole crypto market very positively. One of the winners has been Thorchain.

Its native token RUNE rallied further after an announcement that the bug bounty program with Immunefi had been updated. The Thorchain ecosystem will now pay up to $1,000,000 for detecting critical vulnerabilities.

If you want to know what Thorchain is, can it give you good returns, and the top places to buy Thorchain, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy Thorchain now

What is Thorchain?

Thorchain is a decentralized liquidity protocol which enables users to exchange cryptocurrency seamlessly on a number of networks without the risk of losing control and custody of their assets.

The protocol allows users to swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting. Liquidity can be sourced without the need to rely on order books. A ratio of assets in a pool is used to maintain market prices.

RUNE is the native token of the Thorchain platform. It serves as the primary currency in the Thorchain ecosystem. Platform users also use it for governance and security as part of the mechanisms of resistance of Thorchain.

Should I buy Thorchain today?

Thorchain can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

Thorchain price prediction

Wallet Investor considers Thorchain’s RUNE a good investment. They expect a long-term increase, predicting a price of $22.72 in May 2027.

A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around +214%. If you invest $100 in Thorchain now, it might go up to $314 in 2027.

Thorchain on social media