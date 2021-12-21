Three best cryptocurrencies to buy with less than $1

The crypto market has seen an explosion of assets. Whether you are looking for mega-cap coins like BTC and ETH or meme coins that sell for a fraction of a dollar, there seems to be something for everyone. But why would you even invest in crypto:

Well, the cryptocurrency sector this year alone has outperformed nearly all assets

You can start your investment with any amount you want

Cryptocurrency is today one of the best growth assets you can buy.

With that said, the following are three decent coins that you can buy today for less than a single dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO)

CRO is the native token for Crypto.com, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world. According to data from coinmarketcap.com, the coin was trading at around $0.5169 at the time of writing this post.

Data source: Tradingview.com

Crypto.com recently launched an NFT exchange platform as well and is expected to add more innovations into its ecosystem. As a result, the long-term outlook on CRO remains very positive.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera (HBRA) is one of the most exciting blockchain projects. This enterprise-grade public network for decentralised apps is heating up. So far, several DApps have launched on the platform covering sectors like health, agriculture, retail, and others.

HBAR is the native token on the Hedera network. According to Coinmarketcap.com, the coin was trading at $0.3087 at press time with a fully diluted market cap of nearly $15 billion. It’s definitely one to watch for the future.

SHIBA INU (SHIB)