Three coins that could double in price in the coming weeks

The crypto industry always has its highs and lows. While 2021 was the year of highs, in 2022 things have not really kicked the way we hoped. For this reason, it can be quite hard to find unique coins that have the potential to deliver superb gains. But here is why this is the perfect time to buy:

The market has dipped significantly, so most coins are selling cheap

The likelihood of a relief rally after months of decline is very high

As other asset classes also fall, investors may look into crypto to diversify their portfolios

So, in case you are searching for projects that can deliver at least 2x growth in the coming weeks, these three below should be great.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain, like most coins in the market, has simply crashed from its all-time highs that we saw back in 2021. In fact, the coin is more than 10x cheaper than it was at the time. This creates a very decent dip that could provide some good opportunities for growing your investment.

Data Source: TradingView

Now, we are not suggesting that VET will somehow regain its ATH in a few weeks. But this is one project that still has the potential to grow by at least 2x in the near term.

Decentraland (MANA)

We have also seen many metaverses and P2E gaming tokens fall further this year. In fact, at the turn of 2022, MANA boasted a market cap of around $5 billion. That value has since dropped massively to around $1 billion. At one point, MANA even went below the billion mark. We expect the coin to rebound though, and at least hit $2 per coin.

ThorChain (RUNE)

ThorChain has often been an underrated project. It has so much to offer and yet the price action has never reflected this. The recent decline also means that RUNE is now heavily discounted. When the market rebounds, it is likely to see additional gains too.