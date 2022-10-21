The cryptocurrency market has underperformed this week, with prices of most coins down by more than 1% in the last seven days.

Bitcoin , Ether, ADA , and the other leading cryptocurrencies have suffered losses this week. The total crypto market cap could drop below the $900 billion mark over the next few days.

However, here are the top losers in the crypto market in the last seven days.

Top 10 losers this week

Mdex (MDX)

MDX, the native token of the Mdex ecosystem, is the worst performer this week. It has lost more than 27% of its value in the last seven days and ends the week trading around $0.1689 per coin.

MDEX is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralised exchange (DEX) protocol.

Sologenic (SOLO)

SOLO comes second on the list after losing 22% of its value since the start of the week. At press time, the native token of Sologenic is trading at $0.302.

Sologenic is a project that focuses on tokenised securities, cryptocurrency assets, and nonfungible tokens.

STEPN (GMT)

STEPN’s GMT comes third on the list and is the worst performer amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap this week. GMT has lost 19% of its value since the start of the week and is trading at $0.4788.

STEPN is a web3 app with GameFi elements on the Solana blockchain. The app combines aspects of a play-to-earn game with a fitness app to incentivise people to move.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is another popular name on the list. AXS has lost 18% of its value this week and is now trading $9.19. Axie Infinity is one of the earliest blockchain-based trading and battling games.

Terra Classic (LUNC)

LUNC, the native coin of Terra Classic, is also one of the worst performers this week. The coin lost 15% of its value over the last seven days and is now trading at $0.0002406.

Terra is a blockchain protocol that leverages fiat-pegged stablecoins to power price-stable global payment systems. Its sister coin is the LUNA, and the ecosystem also has the USTC stablecoin.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS)

The next coin on the list is Ethereum Name Service (ENS). ENS lost more than 14% of its value this week and is now trading at $16.97. Ethereum Name Service is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system located on the Ethereum network.

SSV Network (SSV)

SSV joins the others on the list after losing more than 14% of its value over the last seven days. It is now trading at $9.49 as the week comes to an end.

ssv.network is a decentralised staking platform that enables the distributed operation of Ethereum validators.

Immutable X (IMX)

Immutable X might be one of the leading web3 networks, but it didn’t perform well this week. IMX lost 13.5% of its value this week and is now trading at $0.5558 per coin. Immutable X is known as a layer-two scaling solution for NFTs and web3 on the Ethereum blockchain.

Terra (LUNA)

LUNA, the native coin of Terra, is also one of the worst performers this week. The coin lost 13% of its value over the last seven days and is now trading at $2.35.

Terra (LUNA) is a public blockchain protocol that was created from Terra Classic. Its sister coin is the LUNC, and the ecosystem also has the USTC stablecoin.

Kusama (KSM)

The Kusama token didn’t fare well this week, as it lost 12.9% of its value over the last few days. KSM is now trading at $34.76 per coin.

Described as Polkadot’s cousin, Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform designed to provide developers with a massively interoperable and scalable framework.

