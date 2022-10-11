Top 3 blue-chip DeFi tokens to invest in for the long term

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has had a tough performance in 2022 as the total value locked (TVL) has crashed from over $180 billion to about $54 billion. Similarly, DeFi tokens like Uniswap, Maker, Spell Token, and SushiSwap have crashed. Here are the top blue-chip crypto tokens to invest in for the long term.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is the biggest decentralized exchange (DEX) in the world that processes billions of dollars on a daily basis. It is a platform that makes it possible for people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner.

Like other exchanges, Uniswap has had a difficult year as cryptocurrency prices have crashed. As a result, the daily volume of all coins it processes has crashed to more than $300 million. At its peak, the network processed coins worth billions of dollars every day.

Uniswap has seen its total value locked (TVL) crash from more than $9 billion to about $5.2 billion. The UNI has crashed by more than 85% this year. Still, there is a likelihood that the Uniswap price will rebound in the coming months.

Maker (MKR)

Maker is another blue-chip DeFi protocol in the blockchain industry. It is the biggest DeFi platform in the world with a TVL of more than $7.4 billion. At its peak, Maker had a TVL of almost $20 billion. And unlike other DeFi protocols, Maker exists in one chain; Ethereum.

Maker is known for providing a stablecoin known as Dai. Dai is an algorithmic stablecoin that is valued at more than $6.7 billion. The stablecoin is used to make payments and as an investment where users deposit it in exchanges and earn a return.

Maker is a good blue-chip token because of its strong market share in the industry and the stability of the ecosystem.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a leading platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. It is a platform that seeks to become a substitute to a bank in that it enables savings and borrowing. Users deposit their tokens and earn a return.

It also provides a non-custodial place for people to borrow capital and pay it with interest. At the time of writing, Aave has over $8.3 billion locked in Aave across 7 networks like Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, and Optimism among others.

Aave is a good blue-chip DeFi crypto to invest in because of its strong market share and the fact that it is seeing strong user growth.

