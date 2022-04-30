Top 3 coins that are changing DeFi in 2022

It is largely expected that 2022 will be the year of decentralized finance or DeFi. New and exciting projects in DeFi are coming out while existing projects are getting bigger. Here are reasons why DeFi will explode in 2022:

Institutional investors are eying up DeFi projects

Innovation in DeFi is growing by the day with more successes expected in 2022.

DeFi has the potential to become its own independent sector free from the broader crypto market.

So, if you are looking for DeFi projects that will have a huge impact on the industry this year, we have a top 3 list below.

GoldFinch (GFI)

GoldFinch (GFI) was created to provide uncollateralized loans in emerging markets. It allows users to get flexible crypto-backed credit without having to raise any collateral. The DeFi project is trying to lift access barriers in crypto lending for underserved communities.

Data Source: Tradingview

According to data from the website, over 200,000 users are already benefiting from its loans. GoldFinch is targeting users across emerging markets where the need for credit is highest. It is one of those projects that solve a real need and is likely to expand further in 2022.

Trader Joe (JOE)

Trader Joe (JOE) is a highly liquid decentralized exchange built on the Avalanche network. It is the main DEX for avalanche too, and is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer crypto exchange around the world. Trader Joe also provides liquidity and yield farming pools that allow users to earn rewards. It is characterized by fast transactions, low arbitrage fees, and security.

Convex Finance (CRV)