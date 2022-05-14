Top 3 coins to buy in this highly volatile market

If there is one thing that we can agree on about the crypto market right now is that volatility is here to stay. Yes, crypto has traditionally been known as a highly volatile market. But in 2022, things have been quite unpredictable, to say the least. Here are some of the factors pushing this volatility:

There are unprecedented economic and political risks in the world.

Investors are wary of growing monetary tightening by the Fed

Short term positions are dominating crypto investing at the moment

Well, if you want to trade in volatile market conditions, there are a few coins you can consider. Here are the top 3:

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Contrary to what most people believe, volatility in the market is not necessarily a bad thing for investors. Memecoins in particular tend to offer extraordinary volatility.

While these price swings can be quite upsetting, they offer great opportunities to buy low and sell high. Dogecoin (DOGE) is one coin that should deliver immense volatility for swing traders. That way, it will be much easier to buy and sell the coin with short-term positions.

FTX Token (FTT)

For investors who are probably looking for a relatively stable coin to trade, FTX Token (FTT) is a good start. The coin will not swing wildly as DOGE or other meme coins. In fact, during the recent crypto crash, FTT managed to limit losses significantly. It is perfectly suited for people who simply need a coin that is easily predictable in the market.

Cosmos (ATOM)

There are some coins that will consistently deliver value in the long run. Yes, they are volatile every day but after a year or so, they will offer you decent returns on capital. Cosmos (ATOM) is one of these coins. It is backed by superb fundamentals and has since grown massively over the past few months. It’s a great long-term bet in crypto.