Top 3 crypto assets to buy for a 1-year investment strategy

Long-term investments in crypto can help you unlock a lot of value. With increased volatility in the market, it can be hard finding coins that give you the promise of superb long-term growth. But there are a few coins that you can check out. Here is why long term investing in crypto makes a lot of sense:

Long term strategies help you avoid the hectic daily volatility in crypto

Many crypto projects will need a year or so for the real value to come

Holding assets for a year can give you better control of your crypto portfolio.

Well, in case you are searching for coins to invest in as part of a long term investment strategy in crypto, here are some options:

FTX Token (FTT)

The FTX Token (FTT ) is the native token of the FTX exchange, one of the largest platforms for trading crypto derivatives and other assets. The FTX exchange has seen a sharp increase in trade volume over the years.

Data Source: Tradingview

It is also opening up new offices in new regions, including the middle east and others. As long as the widespread acceptance of crypto keeps growing, FTX will see increased trade volume and a lot of value. This makes the coin a good option for a long-term play.

Aave (AAVE)

It is also nice to have some investments in DeFi since this is one area in crypto that will explode in the near term. Aave (AAVE) is a leading DeFi protocol and offers incredible underlying fundamentals. It is one of the projects that is going to fully unlock DeFi, so you cannot afford to miss out.

Gala Games (GALA)