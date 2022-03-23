Top 3 crypto coins in the music and entertainment niche

Blockchain technology has vast applications. Whether it's ushering in an age of decentralized finance or providing an easy way for people to stream music, there are so many projects these days that try to leverage the power of decentralized systems. Music and entertainment, in particular, have become popular in blockchain, and here is why:

Decentralized systems cut off intermediaries in music distribution.

These systems also allow content creators to reach audiences directly.

The blockchain also offers several verticals for earning money from content.

For investors who want to add some music and entertainment related coins into their portfolio, here are 3 options to consider:

Audius (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) is a music streaming decentralized platform designed to give creators full access to the market without going through intermediaries. Think of it as Spotify on the blockchain.

The last few months have been quite eventful for Audius. It has seen increased growth and investment from several big-name players in the industry. The future of streaming on the blockchain is also bright, and Audius is hoping to play a key part in shaping up that future.

Ultra (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) is a blockchain-based gaming and music streaming platform as well. It is created to help creators share their games, music, and other forms of entertainment directly to customers without going through any third parties. Ultra is a fairly new project, and as such, it offers the very real potential of serious growth in the future.

Tune.FM (JAM)