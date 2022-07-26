Top 3 crypto defying gravity amid the sell-off: POND, SPARTA, KMD

Cryptocurrency prices have had a brutal pullback this week as investors wait for the upcoming Fed interest rate decision. Some coins like Ethereum ans Bitcoin have dropped by more than 10% from their highest points this month. Still, some cryptocurrencies are doing well as they defy gravity.

Marlin (POND)

Marlin price has done well in the past 24 hours. According to Binance, the POND coin has risen by over 30%, making it the best-performing coin in its ecosystem.

For starters, Marlin is a relatively small blockchain project whose token has a total market cap of over $62 million, making it the 342nd biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

Marlin Protocol is a platform that helps developers building Decentralized Exchanges (DEX), cloud and storage systems, Internet of Things (IoT), and gaming platforms accelerate their projects. It delivers scalability, resiliency, and decentralization at layer 0 by optimizing the network architecture underneath blockchains.

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol is another cryptocurrency that is defying gravity. The SPARTA coin has risen by 10% in the past 24 hours, giving it a market cap of more than $5.7 million.

Spartan Protocol, which is built on the BNB Chain, pairs a unique liquidity-sensitive AMM algorithm with low gas fees and fast settlement to provide a range of open, permissionless DeFi services to users.

It simply lets people trade easily on the BNB blockchain. According to its website, it has a total value locked of over $1.9 million while the total swap volume has been falling.

SPARTA price has jumped sharply as investors reacted to news that the coin was added to Bitrue, a leading crypto exchange.

Komodo (KMD)

Komodo is another cryptocurrency that is defying gravity. The KMD crypto price has risen by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, giving it a market cap to over $39 million.

Komodo is a leading blockchain platform that enables developers to build scalable applications. Some of the most notable companies that use Komodo are Abra, Guarda, Travala, ShibaDEX, ChainZilla, and Atomic DEX.

It is unclear whether these three coins will continue rising this week. Indeed, these days, some of the best performing cryptocurrencies in a given day are some of the worst performing in the following day. For example, the best performing coins on Monday are the worst performers on Tuesday. They include Quant, Near Protocol, Render Token, and Adventure Gold.