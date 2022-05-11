Top 3 cryptocurrencies to buy and hold during a market sell-off

The crypto market has been on the ropes over the past week. Most coins have sharply fallen, and the worst is yet to come. This correction might continue for a few extra months, and it can be tempting to sell off your assets. However, here is why it makes sense to actually buy:

Most coins will largely be trading at huge discounts

The sell-off will be painful, but it will not last long

Crypto could be a superb long-term investment if you buy the right coins

So, if you are looking for some decent coins to buy and hold even as the market continues to sell off, we may have 3 options below that should be perfect.

Ethereum (ETH)

At the start of 2022, predictions for Ethereum (ETH) were significantly very robust. In fact, the most conservative estimates showed that the coin could easily top $10,000 before the year is out. However, it’s 5 months into 2022, and ETH has struggled even to cross $4000.

The coin has fallen even further and could soon breach $2000. While this does not look good, it also means that investors have the chance to buy ETH at a hugely discounted price. It’s still possible that ETH could hit $10,000 by the end of 2022.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Market headwinds can sometimes make it harder for investors to identify important trends that could define the future. In the crypto industry, one trend that we are all looking for is the metaverse. While there are many projects around this, The Sandbox (SAND) is quite frankly very promising. It should be worth a look.

Fantom (FTM)