Top 3 cryptocurrencies to day trade this weekend

Cryptocurrency prices made a strong comeback on Thursday and Friday even after the strong American inflation data. Bitcoin remains above $19,000 while a total market cap of about $1 trillion. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to trade during the weekend.

Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service is a leading blockchain project that is disrupting the domain and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) industries. It is a decentralized naming service for wallets and websites. It specifically makes it possible for users to create domains with the .eth suffix. It has more than 2.6 million domain names and over 507 integrations. ENS is its native token.

Ethereum Name Service price has made a strong recovery in the past few days. ENS soared to a high of $20.41, which was the highest level since May 6th of this year. It has surged by more than 170% from the lowest level this year. This growth has happened at a difficult time when most coins have crashed. Therefore, this volatility makes it a good crypto to trade during the weekend.

Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a company that aims to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It simply makes it possible for companies to accept crypto payments. In addition, it has a direct to consumer fiat to crypto exchanges on your platform. Also, the company provides a fiat payment platform.

According to its website, Alchemy Pay is accepted by some of the top companies like Shopify, Checkout.com, Nium, and ePay. Other companies that accept it are crypto apps Binance, Huobi, and Coinbaser among others.

The ACH token is the crypto token for Alchemy Pay. It is an ERC20 token that is used to pay transaction fees, rewards for network use, and lowering transaction costs. Alchemy price surged by more than 26% from the lowest level this week. Therefore, this volatility will make it ideal for day trading during the weekend.

REEF

REEF stands for Reliable Extensible Efficient Fast. It is a blockchain project that integrates aspects from most commonly used blockchains while maintaining full smart contract technology. REEF makes it possible to deploy established ERC-20 assets on Reef and transfer liquidity between Ethereum and Reef Chain.

REEF is backed by NGC, Kinetic Ventures, Krypital Group, and TRG Capital. REEF price has done well in the past few days. In this period, it has risen by more than 81% from the lowest level in September. It will likely continue this volatility during the weekend.

