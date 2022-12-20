Top 3 cryptocurrency picks to invest when the bull market returns

Are you looking forward to investing in cryptocurrencies once the bull market returns? Probably, you are wondering which coins to buy that will return big. There are several top contenders, of course, but if given a choice to make, the following will return big:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Can you even talk about cryptocurrencies without mentioning Bitcoin (BTC/USD)? Being a renowned cryptocurrency makes BTC a top cryptocurrency to consider. It is the largest cryptocurrency by market cap. In fact, Bitcoin sets the trend for crypto markets. The cryptocurrency is referred to as the digital gold as investors see it as a hedge against inflation. That’s despite losing its value this year owing to a prolonged crypto winter.

Despite trading at below $17,000, BTC hit $68,000 at the height of the crypto boom last year. Investors have speculated that the cryptocurrency will soon run into hundreds of thousands of dollars. A return to the previous ATH should make enough returns if you invest in BTC.

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular cryptocurrencies. Bitstamp is a fully regulated company which offers users an intuitive interface, a high degree of security for your digital assets, excellent customer support and multiple withdrawal methods.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is the mother of all altcoins. It is the blockchain of choice for enterprises and developers creating technology using smart contracts. You cannot talk of decentralised applications, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse without including Ethereum in the equation. Many other blockchains and applications work hand in hand with Ethereum. Thus, it is hard to dislodge it from the top as one of the most important blockchains.

Trading at just $1,210, ETH is significantly discounted from its all-time high of around $4,800. Just thinking of buying and holding to the previous record is enough to multiply your return by nearly four times in a bullish market.

Binance coin (BNB)

Binance (BNB/USD) may be undergoing a confidence crisis after the collapse of the FTX exchange. However, any crypto native knows it is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency has been relatively stable in a bear market. It retains its top spot as the third largest cryptocurrency, excluding stablecoins, USDT, and USDC. Similarly, Binance has retained the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

